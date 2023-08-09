Local nonprofit raising money to buy fans for those at San Diego’s Safe Sleeping site

By Ryan Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sometimes the simple things can make a difference in someone’s life, particularly for those who are out on the streets.

That’s why Lived Experience Advisers is trying to help those at the City of San Diego’s Safe Sleeping site get a break from the heat.

“Pretty immediately, we realized this was opening in the summer and it was going to be crazy hot. And so, we kind of put our Lived Experience brains together and said, ‘You know, it would be nice to have a fan,” said Levi Giafaglione with Lived Experience Advisers.

“So, our organization decided to put together a fundraiser to purchase portable operated fans that folks can use not only as fans, but as lights at night and they can also charge their devices,” said Lived Experience Advisers Executive Director John Brady.

Trying to keep cool at the site is what one man staying there told ABC 10News last week is a challenge.

“It’s very, very hot in those tents. I know people will say, ‘Oh, it’s only 80 degrees outside, it’s only 75 degrees outside,’ But when the sun is beating down on the tents, it’s incredibly hot. You can be almost completely nude in the tent and you’re still just sweating bullets,” the man staying at the Safe Sleeping site said.

City officials told ABC 10News there are 12 canopies for shade on-site for people to use, in addition to cooling zones throughout the city and county. The city added it’s working closely with the service provider to monitor the situation. It also said the city continues to take in the feedback from those staying at the site and the staff working to figure out additional needs for the program.

So far, Brady’s organizations been able to raise money for and delivered 90 fans.

“Folks are pretty relieved. They’re really happy to have them. Particularly on those days where the wind is not, you know, as consistent as usual,” Brady said.

They’re hoping to get more donations to buy another 45.

“We really wanted to support them having progress and being productive,” Giafaglione said. “I don’t know if you’re productive when you’re hot but I’m not productive when I’m hot. So, we just wanted to support them on whatever’s next.”

The folks from Lived Experience Advisers said any additional donations they receive once they hit the goal for the fans can be used for clothing and other needed items.

