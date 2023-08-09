Skip to Content
Mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus detected in three more Pittsburgh neighborhoods

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three more Pittsburgh neighborhoods have just been discovered to have mosquitos with West Nile Virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department will be out tonight spraying mosquito pesticides in Beltzhoover, Hill District, Lawrenceville, as well as Schenley Park.

The pesticides are not harmful to humans or pets.

West Nile Virus has been found in Allegheny County every year since 2002.

