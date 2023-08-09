Skip to Content
Oski Rice Arena housing animals during the wildfires

    MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — An employee at the arena says the Haleakala ranch reached out to see if the animals could stay at the arena.

After the animals were safely at the arena, employees decided to open the space to other animals in need of a safe shelter.

The arena began receiving many calls from owners asking if their animals could stay. The arena hasn’t turned anyone down yet, and says they still have room for more.

So far, 80 animals have come to the shelter, and employees say they only see that number increasing. There are cattle, goats, dogs, cats, and chicken at the shelter right now.

“We had people showing up one was in tears and shaking because it was already dark and trees, winds people are showing up and feeding animals, keeping water buckets full, bringing us food, we’re good. The outpour of support we’re getting is amazing” shares the Director of facility operations at Oskie Rice Arena.

