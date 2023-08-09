Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside

By Ashlyn Mitchell

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A MCPSS teacher is facing serious charges.

Police say 25-year-old Kenishia Gilmore is accused of shooting into a vehicle with four people inside.

According to a MCPSS spokesperson, Gilmore is a seventh-grade science teacher at Scarborough Middle School. She has been placed on administrative leave.

On Sunday, police arrived at the 3000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the victim had an altercation with Gilmore. Authorities say Gilmore allegedly followed the victim and fired several shots at their vehicle that had four people inside.

One witness in the area was jolted awake by the gunfire.

“The entire back of the vehicle was shot up. The whole entire back window was gone– bullet holes, everything on the back of the vehicle.”

“I was inside of my house. I heard gunfire. I heard a few shots. I decided to run to the front door, and when I came out the door, I saw the young lady in a BMW truck. I saw another grey car behind the car shooting inside the vehicles,” the witness added.

Ring Doorbell video from a bystander’s porch captured the moment the occupants parked and ran to safety.

“She was done shooting at that point. They was actually able to get inside of the house and I was just praying that everybody that got out the car was safe,” detailed the witness.

Thankfully, no one was hit.

“You don’t have the right and authority to just ride around and shoot inside the vehicle,” added the witness.

Police arrested Gilmore on Tuesday. Gilmore is facing two charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Jail records show Gilmore remains in Metro as of Wednesday on a 20-thousand-dollar bond.

This is ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.