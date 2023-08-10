Marion man accused of breaking into, destroying home twice

By Kelly Doty

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Marion man faces felony charges after deputies say he broke into a home and “demolished” it, then did it again days later.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Dysartsville on July 26 for a reported disturbance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told deputies that Eddie Dean Prince, 51, had broken into and “demolished her residence.”

Prince reportedly left the home before deputies arrived, and they were unable to locate him.

Then, on July 31, deputies say Prince repeated the offense at the same home and was arrested without incident for his outstanding warrants.

Prince is charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering with intent to terrorize and two counts of injury to real property. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

In May of 2023, Prince was accused of breaking into a Nebo home and stabbing a woman. Prince was charged with felonious first-degree burglary, assault on a female and resisting a public officer in that case.

