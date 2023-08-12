By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIS, California (KPIX) — Gardeners will likely have to adapt to prolonged, warmer weather in the future but they aren’t alone as UC Davis is also transitioning their landscape to a climate-ready one, even offering some tips along the way.

Nori Reinert’s garden is an oasis on a hot day: lush, green, dotted with flowers and buzzing with bees. She tends to the plants by learning what they need and adapting.

“Do the best you can. Sometimes I had to move things because I thought I chose the right place, and it turned out not to be true,” explained Reinert.

However, gardens like Reinert’s, as well as landscapes around the state, are facing difficult lessons brought on by climate change, such as higher temperatures, more frequent heat waves, intense storms, and prolonged droughts.

“So, we have entered unprecedented times, when the weather has become much more extreme,” remarked UC Davis horticulturalist Rachel Davis.

ENVIRONMENT California university protects treasured landscapes by adapting to warmer temperatures sanfrancisco BY JULIETTE GOODRICH AND MOLLY MCCREA

UPDATED ON: JULY 27, 2023 / 7:40 PM / CBS SAN FRANCISCO

DAVIS — Gardeners will likely have to adapt to prolonged, warmer weather in the future but they aren’t alone as UC Davis is also transitioning their landscape to a climate-ready one, even offering some tips along the way.

Nori Reinert’s garden is an oasis on a hot day: lush, green, dotted with flowers and buzzing with bees. She tends to the plants by learning what they need and adapting.

“Do the best you can. Sometimes I had to move things because I thought I chose the right place, and it turned out not to be true,” explained Reinert.

However, gardens like Reinert’s, as well as landscapes around the state, are facing difficult lessons brought on by climate change, such as higher temperatures, more frequent heat waves, intense storms, and prolonged droughts.

“So, we have entered unprecedented times, when the weather has become much more extreme,” remarked UC Davis horticulturalist Rachel Davis.

Davis is with U.S. Davis Arboretum and Public Garden. She is one of the many stewards who care for the living landscapes that grace the campus. But instead of fretting over global warming, the UC Davis team is boldly embracing the challenge.

“We want to make big steps towards impacting our future, to ameliorate what’s happening with climate change,” said Davis.

The university has adopted a plan known as the “Living Landscape Adaptation Plan.” In part, the report is calling for the university to transition its current landscapes into a climate-ready campus.

Experts there know that by the end of the century, the Sacramento valley is projected to have a climate more akin to Barstow or Tucson.

“About 32% of our tree canopy on campus won’t be able to survive those conditions. So, we have to start now,” noted Davis.

Trees often take the longest to grow. Once established, they provide shade as well as habitat. The canopy of trees on the Davis campus cools the walkways and roads — and provides respite for all living creatures.

It also includes one of the university’s crown jewels, a historic oak grove. The Shields Oak Grove, named for Judge Peter J. Shields, is one of the largest and most diverse in the country.

“You can hear the birds in the background. You can see the animals interacting with the trees. So, for me it was my own kind of nature (prescription),” commented Davis, as she took CBS News Bay Area on a tour.

To sustain a thriving canopy, the team is working on ways to conserve the valuable heritage trees. But they’re also seeking to replace others on the campus that are bound to fail, with “climate-ready” ones.

The next stop on the tour was a busy and hot stretch of land, adjacent to a heavily traveled road. On this stretch of land, the university is testing different trees, transplanted from a mountain range in southwest Texas.

Once the root system gets established, there will be no more irrigation. The conditions are harsh.

“This is really rough, nasty soil,” Davis remarked, pointing out the soil.

As the team waits to see which trees do best, the horticulturalist has this advice for anyone who has a garden: Please don’t wait. Gardeners can start to slowly plant more climate-ready plants. UC Davis is happy to help by sharing the knowledge of experts.

The staff have tested many plants at the arboretum and in remote locations throughout the state. They came up with a list of 100 all-stars, attractive plants that thrive in a warmer climate and attract pollinators.

As for Nori Reinert, she’s a volunteer at the Arboretum, and has learned many new lessons by listening to the staff. She’s gradually updating her garden with more climate-friendly varieties.

“I have things that bloom in winter and they’re wonderful,” explained the gardener.

Her latest addition was a blue flowered catmint, which is an aromatic herb that is low maintenance, drought tolerant, climate-ready and just perfect for her garden.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.