Grandmother, grandson capture photos, video of yellow phase timber rattlesnake at Pennsylvania state park

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Susquehanna Valley grandmother and her grandson captured photos and video of a yellow phase timber rattlesnake earlier this summer on a trail at a Pennsylvania state park.

“This snake crossed in front of us, rattling his tail. Needless to say, we all froze. My grandchildren are 11 and 8. We left him alone and he left us alone,” Mary Ann Coupland said. “We didn’t move for several minutes after Mr. Snake went by. We wanted to make sure he was gone, before we continued on the trail.”

Coupland took two pictures of the snake on June 15 at Caledonia State Park, which is a 1,125-acre park in Adams and Franklin counties. You can see those photos in the video player above.

Coupland’s 11-year-old grandson, Lucas Franzen, captured video of the snake slithering along. You can watch that in the video player above.

Timber rattlesnakes in Pennsylvania come in two patterns, or phases. They are the yellow phase and black phase.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.