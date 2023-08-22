Man accused of setting fire to New England home 3 times during police standoff

Skip to Content
    RANDOLPH, Massachusetts (WMTW) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff at a home in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Randolph police said the man entered a condemned home at 11 Moulton St. on Sunday night and set it on fire three times during the 8-hour standoff with police.

The home has been condemned since it a fire a few weeks ago, officials said.

Police initially said there was an “ongoing incident” in the area of Moulton Street and urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The man was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. His name was not released.

