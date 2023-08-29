Bull on the loose in Barrington Hills

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BARRINGTON HILLS, Illinois (WBBM) — A bull has been on the loose for several days in Barrington Hills.

Police in the northwest suburb released a photo of a stray bull that has been spotted wandering the area.

The village said Friday that the bull had last been seen in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road.

Police are warning residents who see the animal not to approach it – but to call 911.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.