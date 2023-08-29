Hunters reel in Mississippi record with huge alligator

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Just days into Mississippi’s alligator season, a group of local hunters set a new state record.

Tanner White, of Flora; Don Woods, of Oxford; Will Thomas, of Madison and Joey Clark, of Jackson, harvested a massive male alligator over the weekend in the West Central Zone, which includes the area just north of Jackson up to Highway 82 and west of Interstate 55 to the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks confirmed the record as the longest alligator harvested at 14 feet, 3 inches long. The gator had a belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46.5 inches.

The alligator weighed a whopping 802.5 pounds.

