Phoenix students raise $2,000 for Maui charity selling art

PHOENIX (KPHO, KTVK) — What you will see in this morning’s segment is more than artwork. It’s art for a cause. Some local junior high students are doing Something Good by raising money to send to Maui in the wake of the wildfires.

Kids at Madison Meadows Middle School have been creating art inspired by the iconic hibiscus flower, which is Hawaii’s state flower. The hibiscus is deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture and traditions. On Monday night, the students held an art sale featuring all sorts of work showcasing the hibiscus. The goal — to raise money for schools affected by the Maui fires.

The students were very creative, using various mediums and tools. There were hibiscus flowers painted in watercolors, some created with markers and pencils, and even some 3D art. Each piece of art sold for a donation of $5, and some folks with big hearts gave more. Can you guess how much the kids raised? They raised $2,000 after selling all 300 art pieces.

Great job to the art teachers and students at Madison Meadows Middle School for doing Something Good! That money will go directly to the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation.

