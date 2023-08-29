Seaside drug dealer arrested after victim dies of overdose

By Kingston Rivera

SEASIDE, California (KSBW) — A Seaside man has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter after one person died from an overdose in the Deer Flats neighborhood.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, Monterey police responded to calls of an overdose death.

Authorities investigated the circumstances around the death in order to determine where the drugs that caused the overdose came from.

“They got there, and they found drugs and the deceased person’s residence. Search warrants were conducted, and other investigative techniques were conducted in an attempt to try and determine who the supplier of the drugs were,” said Jake Pinkas, Monterey Police Department public information officer.

Detectives with the Monterey Police Department tracked down the source of the drugs to a house on the 100 block of Wisteria Way in Seaside. On Friday, Aug. 25, police served a search warrant at the property.

“We found him leaving his place of residence. We conducted a traffic stop, took him into custody, and then served a search warrant on the residence,” said Pinkas. “He’s been previously convicted of possession of firearms and possession of controlled substances in the past. So, he is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning any kind of firearms or ammunition.”

Authorities discovered 12.8 grams of cocaine, 9.96 grams of MDMA, 194 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 28 Lorazepam pills, 16 suspected counterfeit oxycodone tablets believed to contain fentanyl and a non-serialized assault rifle, also known as a ghost gun.

Police arrested 42-year-old Carlo Aiken for involuntary manslaughter, as well as several other drug and gun charges.

Aiken was booked at the Monterey County Jail. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

