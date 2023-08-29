Survey shows 35% of Steelers fans wouldn’t date a fan of a rival team

By Web staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey shows that one in three Pittsburgh Steelers fans say it’s important for their romantic partner to also love the Steelers and that being a fan of a rival team would be a dealbreaker.

The survey from The Grueling Truth found that Pittsburgh sports fans are among the most passionate in the NFL.

Only the fans of the Cardinals, Chargers, and Raiders were more likely to require their partner to cheer for their team.

A total of 45% of fans said they’d be excited to go to a game with their partner to see their favorite team play.

