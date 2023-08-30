2 years in prison for Burlington band teacher found guilty of relationship with minor

By Web staff

BURLINGTON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Burlington band teacher found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a child learned his fate on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

A judge sentenced Zachary Wendt to two years in prison.

Investigators say in February of 2021, Zachary Wendt asked a 16-year-old girl out on a date, believing she was 20 years old. The complaint says the girl declined and informed him of her real age.

Prosecutors say the two continued to text each other, and a month later, Wendt contacted the victim, picked her up and brought her to his home where he provided her alcohol. The criminal complaint says Wendt had sex with the victim after she became intoxicated.

Investigators say this happened again in May or June, and in November, Wendt allegedly asked the victim to send him sexually explicit photos.

Wendt was an employee of the Wheatland J1 School District.

