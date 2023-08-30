Attorneys for football player alleging abuse, hazing want Oklahoma Supreme Court to take up case

By Andy Weber

KINGFISHER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Attorneys for a former Kingfisher football player alleging abuse and hazing want the Oklahoma Supreme Court to take up their case.

They want Oklahoma’s highest court to compel the school district to fire their head football coach. For some time now, families and former athletes have been in a battle with the Kingfisher School District, unable to reach a settlement over allegations of abuse and hazing within the football program.

Now, attorneys are trying a new approach, not to achieve a settlement but to get the head coach fired. Released late Monday night, the filing starts off with strong language that the children at Kingfisher Public Schools face a clear and present danger.

It goes on to allege the district’s athletic program condones and encourages bullying, hazing, violence and child abuse and that such abuse went on during the tenure of the district’s head football coach.

Parents of a former athlete want the court to do what no district or state official has done yet: fire the coach. The suit takes aim at the district, the superintendent, the state Department of Education and the state superintendent.

Most recently, attorneys for the alleged victim and the district were unable to reach a settlement in federal court. KOCO 5 cameras were there as the two sides failed to find an agreement earlier this month.

Kingfisher Public Schools told KOCO 5 the district doesn’t comment on pending litigation. The OSDE argued there’s no reason for superintendent Ryan Walters to be named as the allegations and issues pre-date his term in office.

The state Supreme Court doesn’t really operate on a set schedule, so it will be up to the court if or when they choose to respond to the request.

