Big banner of Ethan the dog going up in downtown Louisville

By Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Ethan the dog is already a huge star in Louisville, and now he’s going to be larger than life.

Soon, the rescue dog’s image will go on a big 60-by-20-foot banner, which will then be hung up on the side of the Marriott hotel downtown.

The project is a collaboration between Ethan’s team, the Marriott/Porch restaurant and the Kentucky Humane Society.

The banner will go up on the Liberty Street side of the Marriott.

“I am humbled and honored for Ethan to be recognized in such a wonderful way in his community. Ethan’s life has brought pride and kindness to Kentuckiana and I’m so very thankful to everyone that continues to support Ethan and his message of spreading love and kindness,” Ethan’s handler, Jeff Callaway, said.

The banner will say “Ethan-Kentucky’s Humane Hero.”

If this sounds like one of Louisville’s Hometown Heroes banners, it’s not. However, according to Callaway, they have the organization’s support for the project.

“We love Ethan’s new banner and join the entire KHS community and animal lovers throughout the country in taking great pride in Kentucky’s Canine Hero,” said Mike Sheehy, President and Founding Member of Greater Louisville Pride Foundation’s Hometown Heroes banner program. Hometown Heroes doesn’t do banners for animals.

Callaway said they are hoping the banner will be installed the first or second week of September. He said they would have a celebration and invite the community.

Ethan was found starving and abandoned in January 2021 outside the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society. He was unable to walk or even lift his head when he was found.

Eventually, Callaway took in Ethan as his own, giving him a “fur-ever” home.

Since then, Ethan has been a beacon of hope for spreading awareness about abused on neglected dogs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.