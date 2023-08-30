Brandon man wins accolades for story that had been passed down for generations

By Crystal Tisme

BRANDON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Brandon man has won accolades for a screenplay he wrote that he had been dreaming about for 40 years.

Will Sims, owner and Founder of Rauch Films and Tru-Spot Technologies has won several awards across the country and internationally for his recent screenplay, “Cotton’s Sack.”

“The judges scored the highest score for most of those, and that’s because they just resonated and connected with that,” Sims said.

Sims said he has had a passion for writing since he was in high school. This particular screenplay was inspired by his parents and a family heirloom that has been passed down through generations.

“My parents, when they were young, they met in a cotton field when they were sharecropping. My dad, he kept the cotton sack that was given to him by his parents,” Sims said. “It kind of sheds light on not just the cotton sack and the technology itself, but it also talks about the backdrop of growing up in the town of Brandon in the shadow of the Confederate statue, as well.”

Sims said the screenplay speaks to healing and forgiveness by retiring the Confederate statue in Brandon.

Sims is a finalist in the Nashville Film Festival and will find out if he is a winner on Oct. 1.

