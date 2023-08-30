Spreckels Union School District settles with parent over indoctrination allegations

By Josh Copitch

SPRECKELS, California (KSBW) — Spreckels Union School District has settled with a mother who claims teachers secretly manipulated her 11-year-old daughter into changing her gender identity and name.

Jessica Konen, a mother whose child attended Buena Vista Middle School, filed a lawsuit against the school district on Jan. 19. The lawsuit alleges the school implemented a “Parental Secrecy Policy.”

According to the legal document, “Under the Parental Secrecy Policy, Buena Vista teachers and staff would keep secret from parents that their children had articulated confusion about their gender identity, evinced a desire to change their gender identity, or assumed or expressed a new gender identity, unless the student expressly authorized the parents to be informed.”

In addition, the teachers were accused of keeping the club, its policies and its roster hidden from parents.

“You took my ability to parent my child, even before I had any knowledge,” Konen said at a school board meeting on Dec. 15. “I didn’t even get to show support. You asked for support. I didn’t get a chance.”

The Liberty Center, which supported the lawsuit against Spreckels, reported that the school district had settled the lawsuit by paying $100,000 to Konen.

