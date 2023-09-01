Former 911 director arrested on child molestation charges

By Erika Stanish

SOMERSET, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The former Somerset County 911 director was arrested on child molestation charges, the district attorney announced on Friday.

Brad Lavan is accused of sexual offenses against five children, ranging in age from 3 to 6 years old.

His arrest comes after a months-long investigation.

“It is alleged that Mr. Lavan groomed these very young children and forced them into performing various sex acts on him while they were in his home,” Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said at a news conference.

Lavan faces a slew of charges including rape, incest, sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

In a statement, Somerset County commissioners said they have no comment.

“Mr. Lavan is a former County employee and was not employed by Somerset County at the time of his arrest. We do not have any information about the pending criminal proceedings,” the statement read.

