Police: Resident shoots home intruder

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It appears charges won’t be filed against a man after he shot a fugitive accused of breaking into his home, Butler police said.

Butler City officers said they found the resident holding 43-year-old Nathan Harvey “at bay” after they were called to Sterling Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a burglary in progress.

Police said they learned Harvey, who the two residents didn’t know, got in through a locked basement door. The one resident said he gave repeated warnings and even fired a warning shot, but police said Harvey wasn’t deterred.

The resident shot him once in the abdomen, police said.

Officers got Harvey out of the house and took him to the hospital with a graze wound. He’s being held for observation for an unrelated issue, police said.

Officials learned Harvey was wanted on a felony burglary warrant. Once he’s released, he’ll be arrested and arraigned.

The residents are fully cooperating and it appears no charges will be filed, police said.

