Teen honored for being first girl to achieve Eagle Scout rank in Sylmar Boy Scouts troop

By Amanda Palacios

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It was just four years ago in 2019 when Boy Scouts of America, or BSA, announced that girls could join the program. That’s when Celeste Rios realized her dreams of earning Eagle Scout could finally come true.

“Originally it was my brother who was in the pack of our troop. And so December 2019, my dad had decided to take him back into scouting and that’s when we found out girls were allowed to join,” Celeste Rios said.

Rios first joined Sylmar BSA Troop 94 when she was 14 years old. At the time, she says there were only two other girls in the program. Rios says starting at an older age meant that she had less than four years to achieve Eagle Scout.

“There are seven ranks. It goes Scout, Tenderfoot, First Class, Second Class. And from there are the more leadership-based roles: Star, Life and Eagle,” Celeste Rios said.

“It was a lot of work. She was trying to do college applications, finish in merit badges, she was trying to do her Eagle project all at once,” said Rios’ mother, Adriana Delgado.

Three and a half years and 43 merit badges later, Rios finally achieved Eagle Scout rank.

She also had to accomplish an Eagle Scout project. She built an eco-friendly garden at Saugus High School where she graduated in May.

Earlier this month, she was recognized at a ceremony, making her the first girl in the troop to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

“I’ve heard stories about girls who wanted to join, but weren’t able to. And now that she was able to join and reach Eagle Scout, there’s a lot of pride in that,” said Juan Rios, Celeste’s brother and scout in Sylmar Troop 94.

“I am very proud of Celeste for proving to all that not only boys, but girls are fantastic leaders,” said Sylmar Troop 94 Committee Chair Victor Garza.

Celeste Rios says rising through the ranks in a short amount of time required a lot of hard work and dedication. But now that she’s 18, she hopes to take on a leadership role and inspire other young girls in BSA.

