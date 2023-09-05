Elderly man swept away in Las Vegas floodwaters rescued by Good Samaritan

By Alexis Fernandez

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — An elderly homeless man is safe after being rescued from fast-moving floodwaters by a stranger over the weekend.

Arturo Castrejon says he was driving with his friend in a neighborhood near Bonanza and Pecos in the northeast valley when they noticed the man being swept away.

“We turn around we see this old guy, just, taking him, right, it was hard to see him because his clothes were brown, water and mud, it was brown so it was hard to see him but we were able to see him,” Castrejon said.

He quickly jumped out of the truck’s window to save the man.

“I didn’t even think twice. I was like, I got to do something for him, I got to save him, I don’t even know how to swim and I went, tried to open the door first, but the door, water way too strong,” he said.

The video posted on social media platforms shows him carrying the elderly man across the street and into a nearby house.

“He was just telling me to not let him go, and I grabbed him, I won’t let you go, so when I carried him he started crying,” he added.

He said even though he doesn’t know how to swim, it was the right thing to do.

“Maybe we both could’ve died, but I was feeling comfortable with myself,” Castrejano said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.