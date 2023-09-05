Family hoping to install ‘Christmas Box’-like statue for daughter killed in tragic accident

By Emily Tencer

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) — A Kaysville family who lost their child in a tragic accident is raising money for a new statue at their daughter’s cemetery.

Lola Call was one month away from turning 12 when she died in an ATV accident in Moab in November 2021.

Her father, Zann, found comfort in a novel called “The Christmas Box.” In the story, a mother grieves the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument.

Salt Lake City was actually the first city to install a statue inspired by the book in the city cemetery back in the early 1990s.

The Call family wants one in the Kaysville Cemetery where Lola was laid to rest.

“Grief is just a really lonely place. Until you’re there, you probably don’t know that it exists, that it can get that lonely,” said Zann Call. “We’re just trying to get the word out — not to only people in Kaysville but people in Davis County — that this could be a healing thing for our community.”

There are now more than 120 similar statues across the world. Every Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. MST, people gather together for a candlelight healing ceremony.

The Calls hope to have the statue in Kaysville ready by this December.

Zann Call said the city gave them the green light to start fundraising. You can visit the GoFundMe here: gofundme.com/f/angel-of-hope-statue-for-kaysville-cemetery

