‘Forgive, but don’t forget’: Family vows to keep story of David Wolnerman, Iowan Holocaust survivor, alive

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — David Wolnerman, an Iowan Holocaust survivor, died Monday at his home in Des Moines. He was 96 years old.

In his obituary, The Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines said Wolnerman’s “formative years were spent under Nazi occupation, and he lost most of his immediate and extended family, including his mother, brother, and older sister to the Nazi machine for being Jewish.”

Last year, Wolnerman told KCCI about his story of survival.

In 1940, when Wolnerman was 10, his small town in southern Poland was invaded by Nazis. He was taken to nearly a dozen concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

Wolnerman, who was 13 when he was taken to Auschwitz, said he was 18. He believed that lying about his age saved his life.

When Wolnerman was freed in 1945, he moved to America. He married another Holocaust survivor and ran a shop in Indiana before his sons convinced him to move to Des Moines.

Last September, Wolnerman was honored with a performance by the Indianapolis Quartet at Hoyt Sherman Place.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines says services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Dunn’s Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael and Missy Wolnerman Holocaust Education Fund (33158 Ute Ave., Waukee, IA 50263).

His son, Michael Wolnerman, spoke with KCCI on the day of his father’s passing. He said he will continue to share his dad’s story for generations to come.

“The numbers are dwindling for Holocaust survivors all over the country and all over the world,” Michael said. “I think that if we don’t hear these witness’ stories, then we may be prone to repeat history. And we don’t want to repeat that part of history.”

