Former Eagle Hugh Douglas’ son killed in crash outside Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A former Eagle is mourning the tragic loss of his son in a crash outside Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday.

Hugh Douglas, the son of Eagles Hall of Famer Hugh Douglas, was killed in the single-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. in East Point, Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol says a car struck a power pole at Church Street and Linwood Avenue and overturned, killing the vehicle’s two occupants.

Tuesday morning, Morehouse College confirmed the occupants were Douglas and his roommate and friend, Christion Files Jr. Both were members of the school’s Class of 2025.

Douglas was a business student with a concentration in finance at Morehouse, a highly ranked historically Black college.

His father is a host on radio station 94WIP, who shared their condolences Tuesday morning.

Douglas’ social media lit up with tributes to his late son as he shared several pictures Monday night and Tuesday morning.

