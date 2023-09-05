Two women killed in deadly Birmingham club shooting identified

By Taylor Lang

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — The two women who were killed in a shooting that injured three others at a Birmingham club early Labor Day morning were identified Tuesday.

Markiezia Deactrius Atkins, 24, and Chaveda Arreaiia Willis, 33, died at UAB Hospital, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

“Early indications are those who were shot were most likely innocent victims,” according to Birmingham police.

The other two women and a man who had been injured were shot at a second time outside the emergency room of UAB Hospital as they tried to seek treatment. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The initial shooting happened at 2:37 a.m. Monday at Aria Lounge and Restaurant on 5th Avenue North in the Smithfield area.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital by a private vehicle, they were shot at again, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The UAB Hospital Emergency Room and an unoccupied UAB police vehicle were shot. The hospital was placed on lockdown.

Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond released a statement Monday.

“As a result, we have two women whose lives were cut entirely too short. Two families were destroyed, and three other victims will have to live with the scars of this senseless violence for the rest of their lives,” Thurmond said in a statement. “The vast majority of our citizens want a safer, better Birmingham, yet we continue to have a small group who can only resolve conflict by gunfire. Our city and its leadership will continue to work hard every day to hold those accountable for senseless acts of violence such as this morning’s incident. It is imperative for everyone to work together to prevent and eliminate future acts of violence. Put the guns down, they don’t solve problems, they only create bigger problems, and destroy families and our city. Birmingham and our residents deserve better.”

