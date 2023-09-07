Community helps man living with a disability remove fallen tree from home

By Venton Blandin

AVONDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — Neighbors are rallying behind a West Valley man after a tree fell on his home near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road following last week’s storms.

“I don’t know. This whole thing has been overwhelming to me,” said Jaime Palacios. “It’s overwhelming me with gratitude that there are people who will actually put themselves out for others.”

Palacios says he remains in shock after Thursday’s monsoon storms and in awe watching his community of strangers stepping up to help him out.

“They’ve outdone themselves. They are miracle workers. I never would have thought it would have gotten this far, you know, in just a few days,” added Palacios.

An ABC15 viewer named ‘Ben’ shared a screenshot of a social media post made by Ramon Baron.

Baron asked his followers to help clean up Palacios’ yard since he said it was a project too big for the homeowner.

“There is this saying in Spanish that I heard one time that says, ‘Es que no vino este mundo a servir, no sirve para nada,’ which means, ‘he who came to this world to not serve is useless,’” added Palacios. “So, we must serve other people. Otherwise, what are we doing here?”

Baron noticed a tree, he says, measuring 65 feet laying on top of Palacios’ Avondale-area home.

Baron has helped the homeowner since Sunday, cutting away at the tree with a chainsaw. A few others from as far as Goodyear moved chunks of wood from the home.

“I am not used to working outside. So, yes, it is hard work. He needs it. So, it is worth it,” said Saray Martinez.

In all, Baron says five to six people showed up to help and more than 600 people have commented on his post.

Aside from the work, Palacios says about a half-dozen people have done more work than is necessary to get him living more comfortably. To fix the inside of the house and roof, the helpers know some of the cleanup will need to be done by the professionals.

“I am hoping people are going to show up with roofing materials, shingles and stuff. You know,” added Baron.

Palacios is grateful for the help he’s already received.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel good! It is a calming feeling with everything that I have gone through to know people have heart,” added Palacios.

