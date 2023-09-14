Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues

By WANF Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — There are several reports of flooding across metro Atlanta on Thursday afternoon after heavy rain came through.

The rain is expected to stick around for the evening and a couple of storms could become strong or severe with gusty winds and small hail. The rain chances will continue tomorrow, with unsettled weather in the forecast through the weekend.

Here’s what we’ve been following:

6:16 p.m. | 32 water rescues were done as of 6 p.m. because of flooding in Atlanta, city officials said.

3:42 p.m. | Flooding has been reported at Georgia Aquarium. They posted online that they would be closed for the remainder of the day and would open tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

3:10 p.m. | Watch as a car was stuck behind the QuikTrip gas station on Northside Drive at 10th Street:

3:10 p.m. | Watch cars maneuver through high water on Piedmont Avenue in Midtown Atlanta.

3:10 p.m. | Flooding was reported at Clark Atlanta University. A viewer sent photos and videos of the flooded dorms and a street at the university. Atlanta Police said a student was taken out of a flooded dorm room.

2:30 p.m. | Flooding caused a car to stall near Peters and Northside Drive SW. Two people were reported on top of the car awaiting rescue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.