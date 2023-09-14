Prescription drug discount card announced for Connecticut residents

By Susan Raff, Evan Sobol

Connecticut (WFSB) — The cost of prescription drugs keeps going up, but some relief is coming.

Connecticut is launching a drug discount card.

This new drug card could save you quite a bit of money, and 98-percent of pharmacies in Connecticut will accept it.

“It’s increased significantly, and in terms of out of pocket costs,” said Vita White, AARP volunteer.

White said the drug she takes has tripled in cost, and like many seniors on fixed budgets, she is struggling to pay for it.

“Connecticut will be offering a drug discount card to each and every resident of this state,” said Sean Scanlon, Connecticut Comptroller.

Connecticut is launching a drug discount card on October 2. It will save 80-percent on generic medications and 20-percent on brand names.

Pharmacists see those forced to make tough choices because their drugs are too expensive.

“Should I breathe or take the medicine, it’s a daily thing here,” said Ed Anulewicz, Arrow Pharmacist.

While everyone can apply for the discount card, it benefits those on insurance plans with high deductibles, the uninsured and seniors on Medicare. The only thing you can’t do is use your card and your insurance at the same time.

Crestor is a name brand drug to reduce cholesterol. If you pay cash, it’s about $900 for a 3-month supply. The card will save you $180.

The generic version is about $30. The savings would be $24.

Lawmakers passed this program earlier this year. Connecticut now joins three other states to negotiate drug prices.

“We have the best health care in Connecticut but it’s unfair, unequal and unaffordable. Until the federal government steps in we are doing what we can in the state of Connecticut,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The card does not force drug companies to reduce costs, but it does give people a break. There is no actual card, you have to download an app and apply.

