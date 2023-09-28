Skip to Content
Baltimore DPW finds low levels of parasite in Druid Lake Reservoir

By Blair Young

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has announced that low levels of the parasite cryptosporidium were discovered in the Druid Lake Reservoir during routine testing.

This only impacts a portion of the region’s water system in Baltimore City, Baltimore and Howard Counties. The impact area can be seen in the map below:

According to the DPW, drinking water remains safe for the general population, but the parasite can cause problems in those who are immunocompromised, older people, or children.

The DPW has consulted with the Baltimore City Health Department, which has determined that due to the low risk, most residents do not need to take any additional precautions unless they have an immunocompromising condition.

Those with immunocompromising conditions and other sensitive populations are advised to:

Drink bottled water Boil water for one minute before consuming Filter tap water using a filter labeled to ANSI/NSF 53 or 58 standards, or a filter designed to remove objects 1 micron or larger. These may be labeled “absolute 1 micron.” (i.e., not Brita-type filters)

