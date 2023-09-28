Couple who helped rescue 11-year-old kidnapping victim react to guilty verdict

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB) — “After a jury-waived trial, this court finds you guilty,” said the Court’s clerk on Wednesday.

Shortly after closing arguments ended, a judge found Miguel Rodriguez guilty of kidnapping and raping a young girl back in 2020.

The eleven-year-old Springfield girl was walking home from the bus stop on a January afternoon when she was forced into the back of a blue Honda, prompting an amber alert and frantic search.

The hours-long search came to an end after one brave couple sprung into action after spotting a vehicle that matched the description of the one the police were looking for.

Though, Amanda Disley says she doesn’t see herself as a hero, instead:

“I call us parents. and we have four. I’d hope someone would do that for us. The whole community came together that day,” said Disley.

Disley and her husband Benny Correa called the police and followed the then 24-year-old suspect in a pursuit that ultimately led to his capture.

Now, three years after that frightful day, Rodriguez was stone-faced as his guilty verdict was read.

“For count one, aggravated kidnapping, in the jury-waived trial, we the court finds you guilty,” said the Clerk.

The couple once again spoke with Western Mass News to share with us their reaction to Wednesday’s verdict.

“We were jumping for joy! We were happy,” said Disley.

Amanda Disley flew from Florida to testify in the Springfield courtroom, where she saw Rodriguez again.

The mom of four says this experience has changed her.

“Every moment of every day. Everyday. We learned to be more cautious with our children. Even the small things like walking to the top of the street. Because we learned it can happen. It’s not just on the news or in the movie,” said Disley.

Rodriguez will be back in court next month for sentencing, that hearing is scheduled for two weeks from now. Until then, Disley and Correa tell me they’re hoping that day will finally close the chapter on this case so everyone involved can begin to heal.

