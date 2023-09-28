Fake COVID-19 testing site busted for insurance fraud in Morgan Hill
By Torstein Rehn
MORGAN HILL, California (KSBW) — A scam COVID-19 testing site was taken down by Morgan Hill Police on Saturday.
The department said the site offered $5 for taking COVID-19 tests. It was made up of a canopy and handwritten signs.
The person running the test would then steal insurance information and personal identification information.
Morgan Hill police say the fraud was busted after a plainclothes officer investigated the site. Investigators seized all equipment involved in the operation.
