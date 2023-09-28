Former Vacaville prison guard accused of accepting bribes to smuggle phones

By Web staff

VACAVILLE, California (KPIX) — A former guard at a state prison in Solano County has been indicted after he allegedly accepted bribes to smuggle phones into the facility, federal prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert’s office, 43-year-old Stephen Joseph Crittenden of Suisun City was indicted on two counts of bribery. Crittenden worked as a correctional officer at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

Prosecutors allege in the indictment that in 2021 and 2022 the guard accepted the bribes to smuggle phones into the prison.

In each count, prosecutors alleged the bribes were at least $5,000. The indictment did not specify how many phones were smuggled.

According to jail records, Crittenden is being held at the Sacramento County Jail without bail. It was not known when he would appear in court on the bribery charges.

Crittenden faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

