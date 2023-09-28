Gwinnett principal who saved man’s life throws out first pitch to his daughter

By Joshua Skinner

Click here for updates on this story

SUWANEE, Georgia (WANF) — In many ways, Wednesday’s softball game at Chandler Field was a battle between softball rivals Mill Creek and North Gwinnett.

But this game was most notable for what happened before it.

Before the first pitch, Level Creek Elementary School principal Daniel Skelton was recognized for saving a man’s life after he suffered a medical emergency during a fishing trip on Sep. 4.

“We always fish in the Chattahoochee, and trout is what we go for,” Skelton said. “He said he was having some heartburn and that he had a biscuit that disagreed with him.”

That man was Matt Senn. When Senn’s condition worsened, Skelton took him home.

“A couple of minutes later, he just slumped over,” Skelton said.

Senn went into cardiac arrest. Skelton immediately began life-saving maneuvers.

“Mr. Skelton performed CPR until paramedics were able to arrive,” belted the stadium PA announcer as Skelton was being recognized at the mound. “And by all accounts, is credited with saving Matt’s life.”

“A certain number of folks at every school have to be trained, and I’m certainly glad I was one of them,” Skelton said.

The moment was made even more emotional by the person behind the plate for Skelton’s first pitch: Senn’s daughter Megan, a former North Gwinnett pitcher.

Matt is home now, although he said he wasn’t ready to talk on camera.

Megan, now a UGA junior, was joyful as she introduced her father to different high school teachers and friends who attended the game.

Skelton’s first pitch was not as successful as his first aid training. Atlanta News First cameras missed the first pitch, but circumstantial evidence proves it was not a strike.

“There may be a little dirt on the ball,” Skelton said, holding a softball with a dirt smudge. “I would like to add that I least hit home plate.”

It’s possible Megan could give him some pointers.

“It was awful!” Skelton finally admitted. “I’m not an underhand thrower.”

For one night, everyone was all smiles, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Skelton came in clutch when it really mattered.

“Matt and his daughter are super close,” Skelton said. “I’m glad she’s here with him. I’m glad he’s here with her.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.