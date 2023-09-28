Luseal, Jenkinson’s Aquarium’s beloved seal for over 30 years, passes away

By WABC News Staff

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) — An aquarium in New Jersey is mourning the passing of a beloved seal that has been a part of the community for more than three decades.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach announced Wednesday that their adored harbor seal, Luseal, has died.

“We are devastated,” the aquarium said in a statement posted on their Facebook page. We ask for your support and kindness as our team processes our grief. She will be dearly missed.

The aquarium said the seal first became a part of the Jenkinson’s family back in 1991, after getting stranded in the Point Pleasant/Bay Head Canal.

Due to a visual impairment, Luseal could not be released back into the wild.

At 34 years old, the aquarium said the seal surpassed the average life expectancy of her “wild cousins” by over a decade.

