Iowa mail carrier arrested after police say he lifted woman’s dress

    TOLEDO, Iowa (KCCI) — A Toledo mail carrier is facing assault charges after an interaction that was caught on camera.

According to court documents, Terry Noe lifted a woman’s dress and asked her what was underneath it. Police say the incident was all caught on the woman’s security video.

Noe is now facing charges for misdemeanor assault, and a no-contact order has been filed.

