Shreveport National Night Out, connecting community and law enforcement

By Madison Beam

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — National Night Out brings law enforcement and neighbors together, creating a space for connection and understanding.

In Shreveport, people of all ages came out to take part in the festivities, including free food, music, and fun activities at the Shreveport Police Department and Winnfield Funeral Home.

“It’s just everybody getting out into the community, showing involvement, promoting nonviolence, just letting the community know that we are here for them and just enjoying everybody,” said Ty Davis, Shreveport Deputy Marshal.

People also showed support for local businesses and spread joy to the community.

“I have a brand called B.L.A.C.K by Kam clothing brand. It’s not the color but the culture. And I definitely want to be supporting the country and the community, so National night out,” said Kam Campbell, founder of B.L.A.C.K by Kam, “it’s simply spreading the community love.”

A positive environment like National Night Out is meant to help law enforcement and community members to get to know one another.

On top of those celebrations, there were also over 100 block parties across Shreveport and many more around the ArkLaTex.

