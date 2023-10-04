Two dogs reunited with their owner after being stolen from car in Seaside



By Ariana Jaso

SEASIDE, California (KSBW) — Two furry friends are back in their owner’s arms, after being stolen Monday evening outside the Grocery Outlet parking lot in Seaside.

Linda Martin said she ran inside to grab a few groceries for about 10 to 15 minutes. Upon returning, she discovered two out of her three dogs were gone. The two dogs, Corli, a ridgeback, and Sherman, a poodle mix, were stolen.

“I came back with groceries. I didn’t hear anything. I went to unload my groceries and there was one dog in my car instead of three,” Martin said. “There was no trace of them. So I went inside Grocery Outlet, asked them to make an announcement, looked around at the other stores of their cameras.”

Filled with panic, Martin searched up and down the parking lot and store. Family and community members helped get the word out by posting to several different social media platforms and flyers around the area. But it was a close family friend who took it upon himself to drive around Seaside, looking for the two dogs, who miraculously found them in a car driving by.

Martin recounted, “He followed them to a park where the car stopped, took a picture of the dogs in the car, sent it to us and I knew it was Sherman. He had his collar on, I said, Yep, that’s them.”

She said her friend followed them to the Monterey Wharf where he then called police on the dognapper.

Monterey Police responded to the incident and had the suspect in custody for stolen property until Seaside Police arrived and arrested 61-year-old, Suzanne Hill, a resident of Monterey, for grand theft of dogs.

Seaside Police Community Resource Specialist, Jefferey Williams, said the suspect told him that she was able to successfully steal the dogs because the doors were unlocked and that she “wanted to save dogs.”

