2 charged in high-end theft ring worth millions, spanning across multiple states

By MARISSA PERLMAN

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The police chief and the mayor in suburban Lyons shared more information about a sophisticated, high-end theft ring that spanned multiple states and amounted to millions of dollars.

The investigation is centered around a warehouse in the Austin neighborhood filled with stolen merchandise.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reported, millions of dollars in high-end items were found inside – including shoes like Nikes and Yeezys, toys, iPads, jewelry, and jeans with a price tag of $375.

We know there are at least five suspects: two of them have already been arrested and charged.

Lyons detectives found surveillance video that shows Erick Lujano Bautista and his employee, Edwin Aguirre Ramirez, breaking into and then stealing a semi-trailer and taking it to that warehouse in Austin to resell to retailers. Both suspects are 24 years old.

The warehouse was used as a home base to push stolen goods across the country.

The Lyons Police Department launched their investigation into the bust after a cargo theft was reported in the village about a week ago.

In this case, police say the thieves would advertise on social media or by word of mouth where retailers would go to the warehouse to buy the items – not knowing they were stolen.

“The investigation started with a mere theft, but led to a national criminal enterprise where millions of dollars of stolen goods were located,” said Mayor Chris Getty.

“It was a massive plus private enterprise, private corporations, law enforcement at the state and local level, and the railroad level, “said Chief Thomas Heroin. “To uncover a ring of this magnitude, and it was a plus for everyone. This goes on across the United States, and we are lucky enough to get this location.”

Detectives say this was the biggest-ever recovery for this department. More charges could be coming, and they are looking for more suspects.

