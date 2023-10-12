3 people including bus driver transporting 12 elderly people wounded by gunfire



KYW

By JOSH SANDERS, JOE BRANDT, BRAD NAU, ANDI KORFF

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The driver of a private bus carrying a dozen elderly people was hit in a shooting that wounded two other men, leaving one in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Around 9 a.m., investigators from the Shooting Investigation Division were serving a warrant on the 400 block of Ashdale Street in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood when they heard gunshots from about two blocks away.

The officers ran toward the sound and found a man lying in an alley near 2nd and Ashdale Streets bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his head.

A bus passing through the area was also hit with gunfire from that shooting, Philadelphia police Inspector D F Pace said.

The driver was transporting about 12 elderly passengers from a senior care facility when the bus was caught in the crossfire, striking him.

The driver continued driving for about a half mile before he pulled over around Roosevelt Boulevard and 9th Street. The driver was rushed to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The driver’s side window of the bus was blown out and there were several bullet holes on the hood.

No passengers were hurt and another bus came to bring them to their next location.

A third victim connected to the shooting walked into Temple University Hospital later, Pace said.

Police have not identified the victim found in the alley or the walk-in victim.

Investigators believe multiple shooters were involved in the incident. About 15-16 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said the warrant and the triple shooting were unrelated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.