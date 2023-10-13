Caught on camera: Suspect bolts from police during hectic chase

By Ashlyn Mitchell

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Prichard police had just pulled 30-year-old Derrick Dailey over in a stolen truck, but just after appearing Dailey was going to stop, he took off. Dailey t-boned a work truck at the intersection of Saint Stephens Road and Berkley Avenue.

Investigators say he’d just stolen that white truck.

This police chase was caught on camera the morning of Sept. 21.

In a cloud of dust, the man police say is Dailey leaps out of the stolen truck and bolts into the road- a Prichard police car hot on his tail.

Dailey then runs around in circles before running into a nearby ditch. A few seconds later, he powers back up the hill and zig-zags into oncoming traffic as cars slow to a crawl.

In the video, Dailey continues to weave in between vehicles before police apprehend him on the shoulder of the road.

His run from police added more charges to the ones he was already facing. Jail records show Dailey is charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, domestic violence in the third degree, leaving the scene of an accident and receiving stolen property in the first degree.

Lt. Robert Martin says this serves as a reminder of what not to do.

“The danger is not only you endangering yourself and driving off at high rates- but you also endanger the lives of other people when you blow through stop signs, blow through traffic lights with no remorse for other people’s livelihood-it poses a threat to everybody else who is not even involved in the situation,” stated Martin.

Police weren’t able to tell us the condition of the person driving the truck that got hit.

Dailey, who is actually from Montgomery, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2010. He remains in Mobile County Metro Jail on a $22,000 bond.

