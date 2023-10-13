Drexel University police investigate after student’s dorm room door was set on fire

By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Drexel University police are investigating after a dorm room door was intentionally set on fire.

Officers say it happened at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in Race Hall at 3300 Race Street in Philadelphia.

University officers as well as the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews also determined that the decorations on the residence hall door had been intentionally set on fire.

School officials posted the following statement in part regarding the incident:

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of a distressing situation that included destruction inside one of our residence halls. Thankfully, no one was injured. We are investigating to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we will update the community once it has concluded.”

An arson investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been apprehended.

Drexel police ask that anyone with information on this incident call the police department at 215-895-2222.

