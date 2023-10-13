Police officer’s body escorted to funeral home after double shooting at airport garage

By Joe Brandt, Joe Holden, Tom Ignudo, Jan Carabeo

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Two Philadelphia police officers were shot late Thursday night at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage, police said.

One of the officers did not survive. His body was escorted by police motorcycles to the city Medical Examiner’s Office early Friday morning. A procession up I-95 North was bringing the officer’s body to the Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

The other officer was in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

Two other Philadelphia police officers were injured in a crash while trying to get to the shooting scene at the airport. The crash happened at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

There is no word on the officers’ condition and what led to the crash.

The shooting comes one week after three police officers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia after a domestic incident. All three of those officers have since been released from the hospital.

Procession brings officer’s body to funeral home

A police escort brought the fallen officer from the medical examiner’s office to the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Officers went up I-95 North before arriving at the funeral home.

Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage

Thursday night, the two officers were starting their shift – one was in full uniform, and the other was in partial uniform – when they saw a group breaking into a vehicle in the garage, Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said in a news conference early Friday morning.

When the officers approached the group, the group fired at the officers.

One officer was hit multiple times in the torso and did not survive. The other officer was shot in the arm.

It’s unclear if either of the officers fired their weapons in the incident. Sources say a gun from one of the officers is missing.

The investigation continues Friday.

Was anyone arrested? Where are the suspects?

There were no arrests reported as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary information shows the suspects may have fled in a Dodge Durango, but police are still working to confirm that.

Friday morning, a Durango arrived at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and dropped off an 18-year-old who had been shot, Stanford said. That teenager later died.

Police said it’s unclear if that person is involved in this shooting.

Who are the officers who were shot?

The officers’ identities have not been released.

The officer who was killed is 50 years old and served in the Philadelphia Police Department for 22 years, Stanford said. He worked with the 25th Police District before getting assigned to the airport.

That officer leaves behind a wife and one child.

The other officer is 60 years old and has 20 years of experience with the department.

“Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions. One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering. Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department. We will continue our search for those responsible and won’t stop until all are in custody,” Stanford said on Twitter.

State Fraternal Order of Police releases statement on death of officer

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Joseph Regan sent a statement on the shooting.

“We lost a hero today. Our deepest condolences go out to the officer’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Regan said. “We stand together with the Philadelphia Police Department and FOP Lodge 5 in honoring this hero’s sacrifice and praying for the full recovery of the injured officer.”

Philadelphia leaders, Gov. Shapiro share statements on shooting

“Heartbroken by the tragic loss of a @PhillyPolice officer,” Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on X on Friday. “My thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time, and I pray for the second officer’s swift recovery.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner sent a statement mentioning the high number of guns in the U.S.

“Law enforcement across multiple agencies are working continuously to identify those responsible — without the ability to quickly match ballistics on scene to a firearm that can be traced via database to point of regulated sale and owner, all because gun-crazy politicians serve the NRA’s bloody agenda instead of serving and protecting the public,” Krasner’s statement said. “America has more guns than people, thanks to the same gun-crazy politicians who oppose commonsense gun regulations.”

Krasner added that “Police go to work every day knowing they could at any moment encounter someone who has no business holding a gun, has a gun anyway, and is willing to fire upon others for no reason at all.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and First Lady Lori Shapiro are praying for the officer’s family and the department.

Airport releases statement after shooting in Terminal D/E garage

The shooting temporarily closed Terminal D but it has since reopened.

Some SEPTA bus routes were bypassing the airport after the shooting. SEPTA routes are now back on schedule.

A spokesperson for the airport released a statement Friday mourning the officers and asking for anyone with information to call the police tipline.

Philadelphia International Airport is safe and open for passengers and staff this morning. We join the City of Philadelphia and our region in mourning the loss of one Philadelphia Police Airport Division officer and keep his loved ones and colleagues in our prayers. Our thoughts are also with the injured officer. This is an ongoing police investigation and we encourage anyone with information to please call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.