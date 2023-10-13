Uber driver assaulted, carjacked at gas station

By Evan Sobol and Marcy Jones

EAST HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Suspects attacked and carjacked an Uber driver at a gas station in East Haven, according to police. They also made off with her purse.

Authorities said it happened around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday at Forbes Fuel on West Frontage Road.

Officers spoke with the woman and learned she was on the way to pick up a customer.

As she pumped gas, a driver parked a black Nissan Rogue near her, police said. Officers later determined the Rogue was stolen.

Three males got out of the vehicle and tried stealing the woman’s purse, police said. They were wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

“After a brief struggle, one of the males began striking the victim in the face to get the purse from her,” East Haven police said. “Once the purse was freed, the male suspects stole her vehicle.”

The suspects then fled westbound into New Haven, police said.

Officers later recovered the stolen Rogue just over the city line in New Haven.

Police found the victim’s car abandoned in West Haven on Thursday. It was processed for evidence, authorities said.

“Detectives are also working in close partnership with the New Haven Police Department who also had a similar incident occur in their city just prior to the East Haven incident,” police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call East Haven police at 203-468-3820.

