Arrest report details child abuse charges against childcare director after child found locked in room ‘covered in feces’

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A director of a Middle Tennessee childcare facility was arrested Thursday after deputies say they found her 4-year-old child alone and locked inside a Franklin, Kentucky bedroom.

Now, an arrest report obtained by WSMV4 details charges against Morgan Soper, director of KinderCare in Goodlettsville, and Johnathan Jenkins, the child’s father.

Both Soper and Jenkins are facing 89 counts of wanton endangerment, 89 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count of criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.

According to the report, deputies responded to the 4900 block of Springfield Road for a welfare check. The 911 caller said they were attempting to deliver a package and had aggressively knocked on the door multiple times (back and front) with no answer.

The caller said they saw a small child in a back bedroom beating on the window and crying and that it appeared no one was home with the child.

As deputies arrived, they found the child in a back bedroom lying on a mattress on the floor wearing only a diaper, according to the report.

Upon entering the home, deputies found a padlock on the door where the 4-year-old was found. No one else was in the home, according to the report. The Department of Community-Based Services was called.

The parents told deputies the 4-year-old was locked in the room after he was kicked out of daycare, according to the report.

“Both parents work out of state,” the report stated. “Investigation led this officer to believe that both parents leave for work in the early morning hours and return home mid-afternoon. This has been going on since June 9.”

Deputies said the child was found covered in feces, and numerous firearms were lying around the house, along with multiple empty alcoholic beverage containers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.