Driver repeatedly rams car into 2 businesses, leaving behind major damage

By Shayla Girardin

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An investigation is underway after a driver repeatedly rammed their car into two businesses in the Los Feliz area, leaving major damage behind.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Hillhurst and Ambrose avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities say a driver repeatedly rammed into two storefronts, leaving shattered glass strewn across the parking lot, before taking off.

Responding officers found the suspect’s car nearby on Los Feliz Boulevard, and they were taken into custody just before her vehicle caught fire and went up in flames.

Nobody was injured but some customers told Eyewitness News they couldn’t believe the damage that was left behind.

“Just genuinely shocked. It kind of looks like an explosion happened,” said Dillon Schohr. “It makes me feel terrible. I just hope everything gets back to order.”

It’s unclear what the driver’s motive was, but police said it seemed like a random incident.

