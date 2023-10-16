Investigation underway after toddler shot in head at church, authorities say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

BURKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Burke County after authorities say a toddler was shot in the head Sunday.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at approximately 8:26 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a gunshot wound at River Valley Baptist Church in Morganton.

Emergency Communications notified responding officers that the victim was an approximately 2-year-old child who had been shot in the head.

The child was transported via helicopter to CMC Main in Charlotte for treatment.

At the time of this release, the child patient was undergoing surgery and was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing, and information will be released as the investigation develops.

