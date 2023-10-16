Norwich University cadets honored for rescuing girl from rubble at Tunbridge World’s Fair

By Michael Cusanelli

Click here for updates on this story

NORTHFIELD, Vermont (WPTZ) — A group of Norwich University cadets was recognized for their quick thinking and heroic actions after saving a young girl who was trapped under rubble at the Tunbridge World Fair.

The six cadets each received the Life Saving Citation during the Norwich University Family Weekend, which is the highest award bestowed upon a Cadet, according to the University.

Cadets Mathew Peate, Mathew Czaja, Sheamus Finnegan, Jacob Turner, Maggie Lim, and James Culp were all honored for their actions on Sept. 17, when they witnessed a food vendor’s wooden structure collapse while volunteering at the fairgrounds.

Upon seeing the structure collapse, the cadets rushed to lift the metal roof of the structure to check for anyone who was trapped or injured and managed to rescue a young girl who was inside the structure when it fell.

The child was safely removed from the rubble and given medical attention after the cadets lifted the structure off the ground, according to the university. They also helped clear road access to allow emergency response personnel to arrive on the scene.

“The quick action, strength, and concern for others by these six Cadets has brought great credit upon themselves, The Arnold Air Society, Air Force ROTC Detachment 867, Naval ROTC Battalion, and Norwich University,” the school said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.