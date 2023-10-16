Several middle school students injured in hay ride crash

By KCCI Staff

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCCI) — Sigourney Community School District officials are providing extra counseling today.

It comes after Saturday night’s hayrack crash that injured several students.

The district released a statement, saying its seventh-grade class was attending a non-school sponsored ride.

“The school district and community have experienced an unfortunate accident. A few students were injured while attending a non-school sponsored hayrack ride,” Sigourney’s superintendent Kevin Hatfield said in a statement to KCCI. “Out of respect for the families, no names will be provided. We are grateful that there were no fatalities.”

Superintendent Kevin Hatfield tells KCCI that some students were hurt, but the district is not releasing names or condition reports.

He did not say how badly the students were hurt, but did say there were no deaths.

Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office released a brief report Monday morning, saying they received multiple 911 calls around 9 p.m. Saturday about crash involving a pickup truck that was “pulling a trailer for a hayride” on a gravel road east of What Cheer.

Hatfield said Sigourney’s 7-12 grade principal, Shannon Webb, has coordinated counselor support for students. School officials remain in close contact with families who have students who were injured.

