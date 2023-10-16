Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Several middle school students injured in hay ride crash

By
Published 10:38 AM

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCCI) — Sigourney Community School District officials are providing extra counseling today.

It comes after Saturday night’s hayrack crash that injured several students.

The district released a statement, saying its seventh-grade class was attending a non-school sponsored ride.

“The school district and community have experienced an unfortunate accident. A few students were injured while attending a non-school sponsored hayrack ride,” Sigourney’s superintendent Kevin Hatfield said in a statement to KCCI. “Out of respect for the families, no names will be provided. We are grateful that there were no fatalities.”

Superintendent Kevin Hatfield tells KCCI that some students were hurt, but the district is not releasing names or condition reports.

He did not say how badly the students were hurt, but did say there were no deaths.

Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office released a brief report Monday morning, saying they received multiple 911 calls around 9 p.m. Saturday about crash involving a pickup truck that was “pulling a trailer for a hayride” on a gravel road east of What Cheer.

Hatfield said Sigourney’s 7-12 grade principal, Shannon Webb, has coordinated counselor support for students. School officials remain in close contact with families who have students who were injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content