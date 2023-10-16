‘Til death do us part: Couples tie the knot in Las Vegas on Friday the 13th

By Alyssa Bethencourt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most of us may think of Friday the 13th as an unlucky day, but for some couples, it’s been one of the happiest of their lives.

Newlyweds Nancy and Eric Calderon decided it was the perfect day for them to tie the knot. After all, they say tradition really isn’t their thing.

“We had to do it in october. It was perfect,” said Eric Calderon.

The couple met online two years ago and say it was love at first sight. Although, both admitted sharing their feelings with each other too soon, filled them with fright.

“She knew right away. I knew right away. But it wasn’t something you were supposed to say, you know, you let it mellow down,” Calderon said.

After getting engaged, it didn’t take long for them to book the perfect ceremony. They chose the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel for the ‘hallo–wedding’ of their dreams.

“My head is in the clouds. I can’t even explain. It’s just perfect. I feel right,” Nancy said.

“Forever love. Endless love. That’s all I see when I look at Nancy,” Calderon said.

